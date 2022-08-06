Video – Behind the scenes for the traditional Villar Perosa event

Last Thursday, Juventus revived the old custom at Villar Perosa with a friendly match between the first team and the U-23 squad at the estate owned by the Agnelli family.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some of the best highlights from behind the scenes, starting with club president Andrea Agnelli and the Bianconeri’s patron John Elkann welcoming the players to the family mansion.

The players then headed to the pitch where they were greeted by the enthusiastic supporters. Max Allegri’s men won 2-0 with goals from Manuel Locatelli and Leonardo Bonucci.