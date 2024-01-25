The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video summarizing Tiago Djalo’s first day at the club.

The Portuguese landed in Turin on Sunday night and headed towards the J-Hotel while showcasing his linguistic skills in a chat with team manager Matteo Fabris.

In the morning, the 23-year-old headed to the J-Medical to complete his routine tests before accompanying Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli to the club’s headquarters to sign his contract.

Djalo ended his long day at the Juventus Creator Lab for the customary photos and videos.