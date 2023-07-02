Video – Behind the scenes for Timothy Weah’s first day at Juventus

The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a video that featured the highlights of Timothy Weah’s first day at Juventus.

The 23-year-old was greeted by the club’s sporting director Giovanni Manna before undergoing medical tests. He also met Juventus Women star Martina Rosucci.

He then went on to sign his contract with the Bianconeri’s Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo.

The USMNT star greeted the workers at the club’s headquarters before ending his day with a photoshoot while donning the Black and White jersey.