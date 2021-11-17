cuadrado
Video – Behind the scenes from Juve’s last-minute win over Fiorentina

November 17, 2021 - 12:30 am

Before heading to the international break, Juan Cuadradro’s last-minute winner sealed a vital home win for Juventus at the expense of Fiorentina.

While the action on the pitch was far from thrilling for the majority of the match, the atmosphere inside the Allianz Stadium was electrifying even prior to the kickoff.

The Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing footages from various angle, including behind the scenes.

Whether it’s Carlo Pinsoglio chanting the Juventus anthem before the match, the crowd’s reaction after every play or the assistant referee unsuccessfully trying to interrupt Cuadrado’s dance, this video has it all.

