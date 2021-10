At the Continassa training ground, Juventus players, managers and directors reunited for the annual team photo, and the club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing footages from behind the scenes.

All the stars were present for the occasion, looking elegant in their formal dress, before putting on the team’s traditional black and white jersey.

The players appeared to be enjoying their time, with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Arthur Melo sharing some laughter.