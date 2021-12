On the 16th round of Serie A, Juventus earned a 2-0 win at the expense of Genoa thanks a direct corner kick from Juan Cuadrado and a second half strike from Paulo Dybala.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing behind the scene footages from the cold night at the Allianz Stadium.

The montage featured a special appearance from Mehdi Benatia who was present at the stadium to support his former teammates just days before announcing his retirement from the sport.