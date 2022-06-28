Video – Behind the scenes in the incredible journey of Juventus Women

On the back of a truly memorable campaign, the Old Lady’s official YouTube channel took us behind the scenes in the incredible journey of the Juventus Women.

The Bianconere dominated the Italian scene by winning their fifth Scudetto in a row in addition to the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup. Moreover, they reached the quarter finals of the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history before crashing out against Lyon.

The montage includes interviews with some of the club’s stars as well as coach Joe Montemurro.