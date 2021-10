On Wednseday night, Juventus earned their most significant win of the season thus far, beating Chelsea on the second matchday of the Champions League group stage.

From the arrival of the team bus, to the pre-match warmup all the way to the action itself, the Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video that took us behind the scenes for a memorable night at the Allianz Stadium, while also showing us the crowd’s reaction on every play.