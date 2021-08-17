Video – Behind the scenes of Juve’s friendly win over Atalanta

The absence of the fans in the stands was surely the most awful aspect of football in the last 18 months or so.

Luckily for all of us, the sport is beginning to find its foot again with the crowds slowly but surely returning to the stadiums.

On Saturday, Juventus hosted Atalanta in the last friendly of pre-season, and the match witnessed the return of the black and white crowds to the Allianz Stadium.

From cheering every play, to celebrating the goals, and greeting Giorgio Chiellini on his birthday, this video simply displays everything we missed about the beautiful game during the Covid-19 era.