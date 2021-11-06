Club News

Video –  Behind the scenes of Juve’s home win over Zenit

November 6, 2021 - 9:30 pm

Last Tuesday, Juventus finally pulled off a satisfying performance, reaching the second round of the Champions League on the back of an exciting 4-2 over Zenit.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing behind the scenes footages from the Bianconeri’s European night.

From the arrival of the team bus to the supporters leaving the Allianz Stadium content, this montage takes you through the whole experience, including the crowd’s reaction on every Juventus goal, as well as Paulo Dybala’s homage to Michel Platini.

