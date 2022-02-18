Belotti
Serie A, Videos

Video: Belotti volleys Torino level against Juventus

February 18, 2022 - 9:19 pm

Torino have levelled the tie in the second-half thanks to Andrea Belotti’s volleyed effort, but Juventus will blame their defensive issues for the strike.

We were forced to field Alex Sandro out of position at centre-back this evening after losing Daniele Rugani shortly before kick-off, and he was caught out of position here to allow the striker to level things.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

De Ligt is our only recognised centre-half in the entire squad, and he is also our only player to get himself on the scoresheet having headed us into the lead in the opening 15 minutes of play, but we will now need someone else to step up and make sure of the victory here.

Patrick

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Joseph Cassar February 18, 2022 at 10:11 pm

    IT I IS A FUCK UP
    2 POINTS LOST
    Thanks to poor defensive
    And forward line incapable of scoring
    I AM DISGUSTED SOUR and VERY UNHAPPY

