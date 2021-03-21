Juventus Benevento
Video: Benevento break the deadlock after Arthur error

March 21, 2021 - 3:36 pm

Fingers will be pointed at Arthur for passing the ball across his own box after Benevento took advantage to score against Juventus.

The Old Lady will now need muster up a strong finish to save this result with only 20 minutes left to play.

Arthur picked up the ball in the left-back spot, but as he is getting pressed he attempts to play it across his own box, only it doesn’t have enough power. Gaich picks it up on the edge of the box, turns away from the defender and fires in.



Pictures courtesy of Max Sport

Can Juve get themselves back into this? Do they only have themselves to blame for being so wasteful on the ball today?

Patrick

