Serie A, Videos

Video: Benevento pegged back Juventus on HT whistle

November 28, 2020 - 6:02 pm

Benevento have levelled the scores just before half-time against Juventus.

The home side have had their fair share of the game, having five shots and five corners in the opening half, but will need to be weary of the reaction in the second-half.

Juve haven’t started the best, despite Alvaro Morata taking his chance superbly, but the Old Lady has come alive after the interval on more than one occasion this season, and you would expect a much-improved showing when the teams come out.

Patrick

Avatar

