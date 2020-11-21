Videos

Video: Bernadeschi goal ruled out for offside

November 21, 2020 - 8:14 pm

Juventus thought they had opened the scoring against Cagliari this evening, but Alvaro Morata is deemed to have been offside in the build-up.

The Spaniard has a real issue with straying offside in recent months, and he has once again been penalised.

The striker would have been awarded the assist had the goal been awarded, but it wasn’t to be.

There is plenty of time to for the result to come, but it would have been the perfect start.

