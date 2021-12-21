Video: Bernadeschi lashes it home to double Juve’s lead over Cagliari

Federico Bernadeschi has fired his left-footed shot into the net to put Juventus 2-0 up over Cagliari.

It has been a fine performance by the Italian winger, menacing the rivals defenders with his pace and flair, and the goal was well-deserved for his display.

Dejan Kulusevski deserves a special mention for his role in the goal, with his touch getting us into a dangerous position, and his pass to Federico was crucial.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

This goal surely means that the result is assured, and can now go into the winter break with a little but of confidence.

Patrick