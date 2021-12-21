Serie A, Videos

Video: Bernadeschi lashes it home to double Juve’s lead over Cagliari

December 21, 2021 - 9:32 pm

Federico Bernadeschi has fired his left-footed shot into the net to put Juventus 2-0 up over Cagliari.

It has been a fine performance by the Italian winger, menacing the rivals defenders with his pace and flair, and the goal was well-deserved for his display.

Dejan Kulusevski deserves a special mention for his role in the goal, with his touch getting us into a dangerous position, and his pass to Federico was crucial.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

This goal surely means that the result is assured, and can now go into the winter break with a little but of confidence.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Moise Kean’s fine finish gives Juventus the lead before the break

December 21, 2021

Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Cagliari

December 21, 2021

Video – When Dybala and Cuadrado led the way for Juventus against Cagliari in 2018

December 21, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.