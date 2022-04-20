Coppa Italia, Videos

Video: Bernadeschi lobs the keeper to put Juventus on course for final

April 20, 2022 - 8:45 pm

Federico Bernadeschi has fired Juventus 1-0 up in Turin to give his side a two-goal advantage over Fiorentina as we look to book our place in the final.

It has been a bright start as we look to defend the Coppa Italia final, while we will be able to boast about having reached seven of the last eight finals should we eliminate La Viola this evening.

Fiorentina will not be happy with the way in which they have found themselves trailing on the night however after a mistake by Dragowski in goal, although it was a neat finish by Bernadeschi all the same.

Will we be able to take advantage of our two-goal lead and increase our lead?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Image: Confirmed Juventus side for Coppa Italia fecider

April 20, 2022

Video – Del Piero and Trzeguet combine for the Goal of the Day

April 20, 2022
Alessandro Del Piero

Del Piero, Lapo Elkann and the winds of change: What’s really happening at Juventus?

April 20, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.