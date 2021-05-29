Videos

Video: Bernadeschi opens the scoring for Italy with a stunner

May 29, 2021 - 7:53 am

Juventus midfielder Federico Bernadeschi staked a claim for a starting role in Italy’s European Championship opener with a fine strike against San Marino.

The scores were tied for the opening 30 minutes of the encounter before Bernadeschi took one touch from just outside the box to smash it home.

Federico could well be in perfect condition for the tournament having played limited minutes under Andrea Pirlo this season, and could remain fit should fatigue works its way through the squad.


Pictures courtesy of L’Equipe Direct

Could he find himself starting in their opening match of the tournament?

