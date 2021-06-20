Euro 2020

Video: Bernadeschi strikes the post as Italy close in on win

June 20, 2021 - 6:34 pm

Federico Bernadeschi came close to adding to Italy’s lead over Wales when striking the post.

The Juventus forward hasn’t picked up much minutes at club level this term, but has thoroughly impressed when given the chance for his country, and once again he has shown Roberto Mancini why he deserved his place on the plane.

Pictures courtesy of UEFA

The Azzurri are closing in on a third consecutive win at present, and meaning they will play one of the sides who finishes third in the first knockout round.

