Video – Bernardeschi leads chorus in tribute for Spinazzola

After beating the tournament’s favorite, Belgium, the Italian players were ecstatic with their progress to the semi finals of Euro 2020.

One of the few negative events of the evening was Leonardo Spinazzola’s injury, as he appears to have broken his Achilles tendon whilst attempting to make a sprint late in the match.

The Roma wingback was one of the best performers for the Azzurri so far in the competition, and his old Juventus teammate, Federico Bernardeschi a chant of appreciation for Spina whilst on the plane.