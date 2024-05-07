Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi delivered a majestic display in Toronto FC’s clash against Dallas in Major League Soccer.

The Italian thought he had scored the opener from a clinical finish but was denied by a VAR review for an offside position.

Nevertheless, the winger made up for it by breaking the deadlock on the rebound following a spot-kick that was thwarted by the goalkeeper.

Bernardeschi then produced a genuine screamer in the second half, finding the top corner with a wonderful left-foot shot, before providing the assist for Matty Longstaff with a cheeky pass.