Video – Bernardeschi receives warm reception from Toronto FC fans

July 16, 2022 - 10:00 pm

After signing Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, Toronto FC have added a third Italian to their squad after luring Federico Bernardeschi to the Great White North.

The Euro 2020 winner left Juventus as a free agent after five years of service as the two parties failed to reach an agreement regarding a contract renewal.

Following his arrival to Toronto, club supporters flocked to greet their newest signing who appeared delighted with the warm reception he received.

