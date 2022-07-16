Video – Bernardeschi receives warm reception from Toronto FC fans

After signing Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, Toronto FC have added a third Italian to their squad after luring Federico Bernardeschi to the Great White North.
The Euro 2020 winner left Juventus as a free agent after five years of service as the two parties failed to reach an agreement regarding a contract renewal.
Following his arrival to Toronto, club supporters flocked to greet their newest signing who appeared delighted with the warm reception he received.
