Video – Bernardeschi takes on Locatelli in the whispering challenge

April 26, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Throughout the season, the official Juventus YouTube channel has been providing us with light-hearted videos featuring Bianconeri stars.

The latest instalment includes a whispering challenge featuring two Euro 2020 winners; Manuel Locatelli and Federico Bernardeschi.

The midfielder was initially struggling to get a grip with the winger talking too fast, but the latter then slowed down a bit, but we’re not sure if he’s actually going to buy Fede in fantasy football as suggested by the former Fiorentina man.

