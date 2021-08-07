cuadrado
Club News

Video – Best celebration of the season: Cuadrado’s winner against Inter is the latest candidate

August 8, 2021 - 12:00 am

When Juve’s Champions League qualification were fading, the team found a savior in the form of Juan Cuadrado. The Colombian’s heroics won the day for the Bianconeri versus their fierce rivals Inter on round 37 of Serie A.

La Vespa scored with a long-range effort in the first half, but when the newly-crowned champions scored a late equalizer, he once again rose to the occasion to win and convert a penalty kick that sealed a 3-2 victory.

The club’s official Twitter is running a competition to see which celebration earn the most “likes”, and Cuadrado’s jump following his first goal against Inter is the latest candidate on the list.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

McKennie

USMNT coach on McKennie: “Allegri has realized his ability in the attacking phase”

August 7, 2021
icardi

Domino effect could see two Juventus targets move towards other Serie A clubs

August 7, 2021
ronaldo

Ronaldo set for pre-season debut against Barcelona in Allegri’s attacking trident

August 7, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.