Video – Best celebration of the season: Cuadrado’s winner against Inter is the latest candidate

When Juve’s Champions League qualification were fading, the team found a savior in the form of Juan Cuadrado. The Colombian’s heroics won the day for the Bianconeri versus their fierce rivals Inter on round 37 of Serie A.

La Vespa scored with a long-range effort in the first half, but when the newly-crowned champions scored a late equalizer, he once again rose to the occasion to win and convert a penalty kick that sealed a 3-2 victory.

The club’s official Twitter is running a competition to see which celebration earn the most “likes”, and Cuadrado’s jump following his first goal against Inter is the latest candidate on the list.