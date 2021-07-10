mckennie
Video – Best Juve goal in 2020/21 QF round: McKennie Vs. Danilo

July 10, 2021 - 7:00 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo advanced to the semis at the expense of Adrien Rabiot in Juve’s best goal of the 2020/21 season that is allowing the fans to vote for their favorite goal on the club’s official Twitter account.

Our next quarter finals encounter is between Weston McKennie’s brilliant volley against Barcelona at Camp Nou, and Danilo’s long range effort versus Sassuolo.

Personally, I’d choose the American’s acrobatic effort that came following another sublime assist by Juan Cuadrado.

So who will you choose?

