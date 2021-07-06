Video – Best Juventus goal of the season QF round: Chiesa VS Bonucci

In order to determine the best Juventus goal of the season, the club’s Twitter account created a mini-tournament with eight entries.

We need YOUR vote on the Best Juve Goal from 2020/21! 🗳⚽️ Eight top efforts but only 1️⃣ can win! 🥇 Powered by @Jeep_People pic.twitter.com/aPm8DGxNHw — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 6, 2021

Federico Chiesa and Leonardo Bonucci might be teammates for both club and country, but their goals have been pitted against one another in the first quarter final battle.

The winger scored a marvelous goal against Atalanta (which was his first for the club) whilst the defender nodded a close range header against Torino in the derby.

We wouldn’t exactly call it a tough pick, but we invite you to vote for your favorite (AKA Chiesa’s) all the same.