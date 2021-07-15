Video – Best Juventus goal of the season reaches SF round – Chiesa Vs Kulusevski

After finishing the quarter finals, four candidates are left in the best Juventus goal of the season – which is a tournament currently held on the club’s official Twitter account, allowing the fans to vote for their favorite strike.

The first semi final clash is between two young wingers who impressed during their first campaign in Turin, and coincidentally, both managed to score sublime goals against Atalanta.

Federico Chiesa waited until December to score his first league goal for the Old Lady, sending a rocket towards Pierluigi Gollini’s goal.

On the other hand, Dejan Kulusevski gave the Bianconeri the lead in the Coppa Italia final against his former club with a cheeky curler towards the far post.

Both fine efforts, but the Italian will have the edge in this one.