Video – Bettega Volley is the goal of the day

In the 1970’s Roberto Bettega was among the biggest stars in Juventus, as well as Italian football in general.

The 70-year-old played for the Old Lady between 1969 and 1983, scoring 180 goals in 482 appearances, before finishing his playing career in Toronto.

The legendary striker later took a managerial role alongside Luciano Moggi and Antonio Giraudo, but the trio were forced to resign during the Calciopoli storm in 2006.

The club’s official twitter account chose Bettega’s volley as the goal of the day for March 4.