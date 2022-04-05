Juventus friendly
Club News

Video – Billy Wingrove enjoys training at Juve’s Continassa

April 5, 2022 - 10:15 pm

F2 freestyler Billy Wingrove received an invite to train at Juve’s Continassa training ground and the Englishman was thrilled with the great facilities he found at the Bianconeri’s home.

The video showcased the impressive Continassa training ground from all angles. From the advanced facilities at the gym, to the cold and hot pools, and a large room where the players can rest and enjoy their time.

Wingrove ended his tour by displaying his penalty kick skills against a young goalkeeper, and converting nine times from the spot before missing the tenth due to showboating (which happens to be a part of his job).

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Di Maria

Report: Juventus identify three stars as potential Dybala replacements

April 5, 2022
allegri

Mourinho unwilling to part ways with Juventus transfer target

April 5, 2022
rabiot

Juventus reportedly change their stance on Rabiot’s future

April 5, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.