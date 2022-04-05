Video – Billy Wingrove enjoys training at Juve’s Continassa

F2 freestyler Billy Wingrove received an invite to train at Juve’s Continassa training ground and the Englishman was thrilled with the great facilities he found at the Bianconeri’s home.

The video showcased the impressive Continassa training ground from all angles. From the advanced facilities at the gym, to the cold and hot pools, and a large room where the players can rest and enjoy their time.

Wingrove ended his tour by displaying his penalty kick skills against a young goalkeeper, and converting nine times from the spot before missing the tenth due to showboating (which happens to be a part of his job).