Video – Biraschi’s stunner against Napoli wins Goal of the Day

On this day in 1984, Juventus hosted Napoli at the Stadio Comunale in Turin.

Following some wonderful passing, Massimo Biraschi launched a marvelous volley with his left foot, leaving the Partenopei goalkeeper with absolutely no chance.

The Old Lady’s official Twitter account recognized the former striker’s effort by choosing it as the Goal of the Day.

French legend Michel Platini would then add a second goal to seal a 2-0 victory for the Bianconeri over their southern rivals.