Video: Birthday-boy Bonucci fires Juventus back in front in tight game with Venezia

May 1, 2022 - 1:17 pm

Leo Bonucci could well mark his 35th birthday with the hat-trick after added his second of the game to leave Juventus 2-1 up on Venezia.

The Old Lady haven’t been at their best since the break, and were deservingly pegged back by the away side, but our side was not going down without a fight.

The team looked to have found life shortly after finding themselves level and now look the more likely to score at this point, and should be able to hold on for all three points.

1 Comment

    Reply Anggoro May 1, 2022 at 1:44 pm

    Important and (Un)convincing win at home.
    Some individuals did well but yet as a team.

