Video – Boattin scores brace as Juventus Women beat Inter at home

Exactly one week before the men’s Derby d’Italia, Juventus Women hosted Inter in Turin for a Serie A fixture last Sunday.

In the first half, Lisa Boattin broke the deadlock for the Bianconere with a strike from the edge of the box, but the Nerazzurre found the equalizer.

After the break, Boattin restored the Old Lady’s lead with a stunning left-foot scorcher towards the top corner. Agnese Bonfanti then secured the win with a third goal.