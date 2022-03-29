Boattin Women
Club News

Video – Boattin scores brace as Juventus Women beat Inter at home

March 29, 2022 - 7:30 pm

Exactly one week before the men’s Derby d’Italia, Juventus Women hosted Inter in Turin for a Serie A fixture last Sunday.

In the first half, Lisa Boattin broke the deadlock for the Bianconere with a strike from the edge of the box, but the Nerazzurre found the equalizer.

After the break, Boattin restored the Old Lady’s lead with a stunning left-foot scorcher towards the top corner. Agnese Bonfanti then secured the win with a third goal.

