Video – Boksic, Del Piero and Deschamps all score against Udinese

Ahead of the upcoming match against Udinese on Sunday, Juve’s official Twitter account took us all the way back to 1996/97, when the Old Lady beat the Zebrette 4-1 away from home.

Alen Boksic’s initial shot hit the post, but the Croatian pounced on the rebound to open the scoring.

Alessandro Del Piero scored twice from the spot, and Didier Deschamps added the fourth, as Cappioli’s goal was only meant to be a consolation of the home side.