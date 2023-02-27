Video – Bonansea scores a beauty as Juventus Women prevail over Parma

On the final fixture of the regular Serie A season, Juventus Women hosted Parma in Turin. The Bianconere dominated the action from start to finish but ended up registering a slim 2-1 win.

Barbara Bonansea was the best player on the pitch. The Italian international opened the scoring with a splendid goal, rounding her marker before sending her shot over the goalkeeper’s head.

She then created the second goal for Cristiana Girelli, but a rare blunder from Pauline Peyraud Magnin gifted a consolation goal for the Crociate.

The Bianconere finished second in the standings behind Roma and will now contend for the title in a five-team playoff.