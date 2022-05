After winning the first leg of the Semi Finals in a 6-1 result, qualification to the Coppa Italia final was never in doubt for the Juventus Women.

Yet, the Bianconere produced another entertaining performance in the second leg against Milan, consolidating the result with a 5-3 win. Hence, they advance to the final against Roma after beating the Rossonere 11-4 on aggregate.

The goal-fest included a spectacular strike from Barbara Bonansea which sailed into the top far corner.