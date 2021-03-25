Video – Bonansea’s brilliant brace against Pink Bari

On Throwback Thursday, the official Juventus Women Official Twitter account took us back to an encounter between our ladies and Pink Bari.

Whilst the tweet posed a question regarding the final score-line, the attached video displayed a sublime brace scored by Barbara Bonansea.

The 29-year broke the deadlock with a smart chip after receiving a brilliant through ball from her teammate.

On her second goal, the Italian striker dribbled her way around several opponents inside the Bari penalty box before delivering a cool finish.