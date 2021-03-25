Club News

Video – Bonansea’s brilliant brace against Pink Bari

March 25, 2021 - 6:00 pm

On Throwback Thursday, the official Juventus Women Official Twitter account took us back to an encounter between our ladies and Pink Bari.

Whilst the tweet posed a question regarding the final score-line, the attached video displayed a sublime brace scored by Barbara Bonansea.

The 29-year broke the deadlock with a smart chip after receiving a brilliant through ball from her teammate.

On her second goal, the Italian striker dribbled her way around several opponents inside the Bari penalty box before delivering a cool finish.

