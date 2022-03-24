Video – Bonfantini best receives player of the match award following Juventus-Lyon

On Wednesday evening, Juventus Women put themselves in the lead in their double-header against Lyon. The Bianconere are taking part in the Champions League Quarter Finals for the first time in the club’s history, but are now hoping to seal a spot in the Semis.

The French side broke the deadlock at the Allianz Stadium, but the Italians turned the result upside down thanks to two goals from Cristiana Girelli and substitute Agnese Bonfantini. The latter was recognized as the best player of the first leg.