Video – Bonucci expresses his joy for earning recognition from his colleagues

January 19, 2022 - 8:00 pm

Juventus are represented in the FIFPRO World 11 thanks to Leonardo Bonucci.

The center back was chosen amongst the best XI players in the world by the voting committee composed of managers and captains.

The list also included his international teammates Jorginho and Gianluigi Donnarumma who contributed in Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph last summer.

Therefore, the Bianconeri star expressed his happiness after receiving recognition from his colleagues, stating that their opinion means more compared to that of others.

