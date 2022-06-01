Bonucci
Video – Bonucci gives his take on how to stop Messi

June 1, 2022 - 4:30 pm

On Wednesday night, Leonardo Bonucci will line alongside Giorgio Chiellini for one last time as the Italians take on Argentina in the Finalissima at Wembley.

Before the big clash, Leo says that this match will signal the end of an era for Italy and the beginning of a new one, alluding to Chiellini’s international retirement.

On another note, the defender explains how he and his teammates must maintain focus in order to stop Lionel Messi, suggesting that the defenders must tightly mark the PSG star and not allow him enough time to think with the ball at his feet.

