Video: Bonucci marks his birthday with the early goal against Venezia

May 1, 2022 - 12:01 pm

Leo Bonucci turned 35 years-old today but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his name on the scoresheet as he opened the scoring just seven minutes into the Juventus-Venezia clash.

The Old Lady have started brightly this afternoon, something that we haven’t seen enough times this season from our side, but we look eager to put this result to bed early and potentially win in style.

While it wasn’t our first chance to break the deadlock, it was a neat move as Fabio Miretti’s free-kick was hit deep to the back post before being knocked onto the defender in the middle to head home.


Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

