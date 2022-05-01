Video: Bonucci marks his birthday with the early goal against Venezia

Leo Bonucci turned 35 years-old today but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his name on the scoresheet as he opened the scoring just seven minutes into the Juventus-Venezia clash.

The Old Lady have started brightly this afternoon, something that we haven’t seen enough times this season from our side, but we look eager to put this result to bed early and potentially win in style.

While it wasn’t our first chance to break the deadlock, it was a neat move as Fabio Miretti’s free-kick was hit deep to the back post before being knocked onto the defender in the middle to head home.

🥳 | Leonardo Bonucci viert zijn verjaardag met het openingsdoelpunt! 🎉 #JuveVenezia pic.twitter.com/g4KLavBivz — Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenSportsBEn) May 1, 2022

Birthday boy, Leonardo Bonucci! 🥳 Tidy finish from close range, an even better celebration. pic.twitter.com/JelFZIrf3Z — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 1, 2022



Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

