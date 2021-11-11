Club News

Video – Bonucci relying on home support ahead of crunch World Cup qualifier

November 11, 2021 - 5:15 pm

In the summer of 2021, Leonardo Bonucci cemented himself as a national hero following his great displays on the road towards Euro 2020 glory. The Juventus defender even scored the crucial equalizer that restored Italy’s hope in the final against England.

On Friday, the Azzurri are set to take on Switzerland for a decisive clash with a World Cup spot on the line.

The veteran center back wants his team to reignite their Euro 2020 spirit while counting on the great support from the Stadio Olimpico crowd.

