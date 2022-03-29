Bonucci
Video – Bonucci still wants Mancini to lead Italy relaunch

March 29, 2022 - 5:30 pm

Following another major upset, the Italian national team once again failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Nevertheless, Juventus defender and Italy vice-captain Leonardo Bonucci is still hoping that Roberto Mancini remains at the helm and lead the Azzurri’s relaunch project.

The visibly-distraught veteran explained the manager’s importance for the squad, and states that following two tough days, the players are once again focused in training and are now looking ahead for the future.

Italy visits Turkey for a meaningless friendly encounter on Tuesday.

1 Comment

    Reply Martinn March 29, 2022 at 6:47 pm

    He’s dead wrong here

