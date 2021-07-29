Video – Bonucci training on his last vacation days

A hero for the Italian people, and a villain on English shores. Leonardo Bonucci rightfully earned both titles following his grand display at the Euro 2020 final.

The defender scored the equalizer for the Azzurri which set up the penalty shootouts, and was one of the Italian players to successfully convert from the spot.

Leo is expected to join Juve’s pre-season retreat next Monday, and he already seem to have his mind back on the game.

The veteran dropped a video on his Instagram account displaying his leg exercises on the final week of his summer vacation.