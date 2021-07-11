Bonucci celebration
Video – Bonucci’s goal revives the Azzurri in Euro 2020 final

July 11, 2021 - 9:34 pm

After conceding an early goal in the Euro 2020 final in courtesy of England’s Luke Shaw, Italy’s pressure culminated in a second half equalizer thanks to Juve’s Leonardo Bonucci.

Following a corner kick debacle, Marco Verratti’s shot was saved by Jordan Pickford but ended up hitting the post. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri defender was present to pounce on the rebound and score a well-deserved equalizer.

Who will come out on top in this thrilling Grand Finale at Wembley?

