Since enduring a tendon rupture during a Juventus Next Gen match in February 2022, Kaio Jorge has been out of action.

But after almost 18 months on the sidelines, the 21-year-old has apparently completed his rehabilitation process and is now ready to make his return to the pitch.

Amil Henrique Lopes, a Brazilian physiotherapist who has been working with the young striker since sustaining the injury, posted a video on his Instagram account synthesizing the player’s long recovery process, while declaring him “100% recovered”.