Video – Bremer and Vlahovic absent from Juventus open training session

In their preparations for their last fixture of the campaign, Juventus held an open training session on Wednesday morning. The Bianconeri will travel to Udine in the hopes of improving their league position and earning a Europa League spot.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese reports that Gleison Bremer and Dusan Vlahovic are both absent from the group training.

The Serbian didn’t take part in last weekend’s defeat to Milan, while the Brazilian left the pitch in the second half.