Last Friday, Brazil and Ghana met in Le Havre for a friendly test. While the match expectedly ended in another resounding win for the World Cup favorites, it was a special occasion for one player in particular.

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer made his international debut against the African nation, replacing Thiago Silva after the break.

The 25-year-old celebrated the occasion in a post on his personal Instagram account, describing it as a “realization of a dream”.