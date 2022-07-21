Bremer
Video – Bremer reveals the Juventus legend he’d like to emulate

July 21, 2022 - 3:30 pm

After becoming the Bianconeri’s newest signing, Gleison Bremer held his first interview as a Juventus player.

Last season’s best Serie A defender admitted to the club’s official YouTube channel that his conversation with Giorgio Chiellini convinced him to join Juventus, while describing the team as “perennial winners”.

The 25-year-old also named the departing captain as the defender that he’ll try to emulate, while agreeing that the black and white colors have always been his destiny.

