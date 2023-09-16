Dusan Vlahovic has just scored a fantastic goal to give Juve the lead against Lazio.

Three players were involved, Weston Mckennie, who did very well to keep the ball in play, Manuel Locatelli who created the assist with a wonderful pass and of course, Vlahovic, who brilliantly put the ball away.

Have a watch of one of the videos below, I have zero doubts that you will be highly impressed with the work of the players involved and the fantastic finish from the Serbian.