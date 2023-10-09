In an interview with the official Serie A YouTube channel, Juventus icon Gianluigi Buffon discussed several topics, including his great rapport with Max Allegri.

The 45-year-old said he enjoyed working under the guidance of the Tuscan manager, revealing how their rapport included back-and-forth banter. He also appreciated how Allegri didn’t get himself too involved in the goalkeeper’s work like other coaches.

Buffon also expects Juventus and Inter to battle it out for the Scudetto title until the end, while leaving the door open for a potential challenge from either Milan or Napoli.