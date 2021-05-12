Video: Buffon furious as Sassuolo pull one back against Juve

Raspadori has placed his effort beyond Gianluigi Buffon to help Sassuolo close the gap on Juventus to one.

The Old Lady had moved into a 2-0 lead thanks to Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo in the opening half, but after a shared second-half, it is the hosts who have got the third.

It was a neat team goal to be fair, with some intricate passing opening space for Raspadori to get his shot away just inside the box, and Buffon was certainly not happy to have conceded.



Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Patrick