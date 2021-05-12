Videos

Video: Buffon furious as Sassuolo pull one back against Juve

May 12, 2021 - 9:08 pm

Raspadori has placed his effort beyond Gianluigi Buffon to help Sassuolo close the gap on Juventus to one.

The Old Lady had moved into a 2-0 lead thanks to Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo in the opening half, but after a shared second-half, it is the hosts who have got the third.

It was a neat team goal to be fair, with some intricate passing opening space for Raspadori to get his shot away just inside the box, and Buffon was certainly not happy to have conceded.


Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Ronaldo puts Juventus clear ahead over Sassuolo

May 12, 2021
rabiot

Video: Rabiot scores from distance to give Juventus the lead

May 12, 2021

Video: Buffon with the crucial Sassuolo penalty save

May 12, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.